KBC Group NV Acquires 4,977 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $2,469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.