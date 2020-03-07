KBC Group NV Has $2.66 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 200,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 783,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

