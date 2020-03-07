KBC Group NV Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

