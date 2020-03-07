KBC Group NV Sells 10,595 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

