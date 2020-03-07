KBC Group NV Invests $2.67 Million in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,196 shares of company stock worth $699,893. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

AEL stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.