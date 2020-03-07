KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $948.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

