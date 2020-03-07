KBC Group NV Buys 93 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $868,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $5,922,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

