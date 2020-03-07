KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

