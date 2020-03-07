KBC Group NV Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

