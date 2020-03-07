bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

