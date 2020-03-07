KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Terreno Realty Co. Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV
Terreno Realty Co. Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Chemed Co.
KBC Group NV Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Chemed Co.
KBC Group NV Acquires 4,977 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc.
KBC Group NV Acquires 4,977 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc.
KBC Group NV Has $2.66 Million Position in Eversource Energy
KBC Group NV Has $2.66 Million Position in Eversource Energy
KBC Group NV Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC
KBC Group NV Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC
KBC Group NV Sells 10,595 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc
KBC Group NV Sells 10,595 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report