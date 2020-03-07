KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

