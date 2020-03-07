KBC Group NV Has $2.78 Million Stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in 58.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 58.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WUBA. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

