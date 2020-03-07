KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,181 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Guess? worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Guess? by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guess? by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GES stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

