KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 563,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 66,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $65.82 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

