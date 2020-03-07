KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.75 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.91.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.