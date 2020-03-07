KBC Group NV Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 216.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

