KBC Group NV Acquires 303,158 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 319.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,755 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,484 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DO opened at $2.06 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DO. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

