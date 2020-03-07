Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 943,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 488,756 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 382.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

