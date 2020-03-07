KBC Group NV Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.13. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

