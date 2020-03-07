KBC Group NV Sells 578 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 88,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

EIX opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

