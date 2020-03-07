KBC Group NV Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 42,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 298,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

XLNX opened at $79.86 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

