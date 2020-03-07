KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 1,397.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.33% of GasLog worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GasLog Ltd has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $18.09.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

