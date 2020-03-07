KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognex by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 322,118 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.57 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

