KBC Group NV Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 95,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.02 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

