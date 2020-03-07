Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Workday were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. FIL Ltd grew its position in Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 15,837.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.