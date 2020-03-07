KBC Group NV Purchases 20,528 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 261.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $70.44 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

