KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,244 shares of company stock valued at $32,560,672. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

