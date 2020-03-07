Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

