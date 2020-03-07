Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Baozun by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 458,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 79,643 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 91.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

BZUN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.