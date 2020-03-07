KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.36 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

