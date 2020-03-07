KBC Group NV Sells 4,082 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,478 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

