KBC Group NV Sells 32,128 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,128 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after acquiring an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,488 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

