KBC Group NV Increases Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.34% of Materialise worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 5,525.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materialise by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Materialise by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.03 million, a PE ratio of 476.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.49 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Materialise from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

