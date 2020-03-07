Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,311 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $326,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $74.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

