KBC Group NV Has $3.21 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,136 shares of company stock worth $8,373,566. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.