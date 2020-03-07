Korea Investment CORP Has $448,000 Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 294.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:REG opened at $60.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

