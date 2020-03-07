ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

