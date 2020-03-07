Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,700 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.