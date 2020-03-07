KBC Group NV Has $3.16 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 92,125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $22.66.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

