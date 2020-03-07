Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WABCO were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WABCO by 2,894.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:WBC opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

