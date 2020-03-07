200 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Mongodb by 143.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of MDB opened at $150.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,655 shares of company stock worth $32,994,138 in the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Workday Inc
Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Workday Inc
KBC Group NV Purchases 20,528 Shares of Okta Inc
KBC Group NV Purchases 20,528 Shares of Okta Inc
KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Chegg Inc
KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Chegg Inc
Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Baozun Inc Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP
Baozun Inc Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP
KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo Inc
KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report