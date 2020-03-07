200 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Mongodb by 143.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of MDB opened at $150.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,655 shares of company stock worth $32,994,138 in the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.