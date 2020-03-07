Korea Investment CORP Invests $295,000 in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,245,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

BEST stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BEST (NYSE:BEST)

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Workday Inc
Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Workday Inc
KBC Group NV Purchases 20,528 Shares of Okta Inc
KBC Group NV Purchases 20,528 Shares of Okta Inc
KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Chegg Inc
KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Chegg Inc
Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Baozun Inc Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP
Baozun Inc Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP
KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo Inc
KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report