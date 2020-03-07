Korea Investment CORP Invests $295,000 in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,245,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

BEST stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

