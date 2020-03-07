Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $35,792,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

