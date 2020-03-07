KBC Group NV Sells 7,822 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

TCF stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

