KBC Group NV Has $3 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Wendys worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

