Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 51job were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC raised its position in 51job by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 395,983 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 51job by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,282,000 after buying an additional 326,740 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 51job by 182.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

