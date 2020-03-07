KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.38% of Cars.com worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

