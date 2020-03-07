Korea Investment CORP Sells 217,000 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.