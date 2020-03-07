Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 53.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $170,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Amcor by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amcor by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,082,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.