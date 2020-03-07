Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CAE were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

